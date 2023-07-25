USD/JPY Price Analysis: Drops back towards 140.80 support confluence amid firmer sentiment in Asia

- USD/JPY takes offers to extend the previous day’s retreat from two-week high.
- Two-month-old horizontal support zone, key EMA confluence challenge bears.
- RSI’s retreat from overbought area, looming bear cross on MACD prod Yen pair buyers.
- Risk-on mood weighs on US Dollar ahead of Fed, BoJ announcements
USD/JPY remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, down 0.15% intraday near 141.25 by the press time, as the risk-on mood in Asia weighs on the US Dollar of late. Even so, the key technical supports and cautious mood ahead of this week’s monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) prod the Yen pair sellers.
Also read: S&P500 Futures struggle to justify optimism in China, Hong Kong amid sluggish yields, pre-Fed anxiety
That said, the RSI (14) line’s retreat from the overbought territory joins the impending bear cross on the MACD indicator to also weigh on the USD/JPY price.
However, a two-month-old horizontal support area surrounding the 141.00 round figure restricts the immediate downside of the Yen pair.
Even if the quote drops back below the 141.00 support, a convergence of the 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 140.80 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/JPY bears to conquer.
It’s worth mentioning that a fortnight-long rising support line near 140.55 acts as the last defense of the USD/JPY bulls.
On the flip side, the latest peak of 141.95 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s June 30 to July 14 downside, near 142.05, can challenge the USD/JPY pair’s recovery moves.
Following that, the July 10 swing high of around 143.00 can test the Yen pair buyers before directing them to the monthly top of near 145.00.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|141.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.76
|Daily SMA50
|140.74
|Daily SMA100
|137.25
|Daily SMA200
|136.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.82
|Previous Daily Low
|140.74
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
