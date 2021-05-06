USD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to modest gains, bulls await a move beyond mid-109.00s

- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying near the 109.00 mark and moved back closer to session tops.
- Sustained move beyond mid-109.00s would set the stage for some near-term appreciating move.
- Break below the 109.00 mark will negate the constructive outlook and prompt aggressive selling.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an intraday dip to the 109.00 area and climbed to the top end of its intraday trading range during the early North American session. The pair was last seen hovering just below mid-109.00s, up around 0.15% for the day.
The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets continued undermining demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, the prevalent US dollar selling bias might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the major.
Looking at the technical picture, the 109.45-50 region has been capping the upside since Tuesday and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the USD/JPY pair beyond weekly swing highs, around the 109.70 region.
Bulls might then aim back to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark before lifting the USD/JPY pair further towards the 110.55-60 resistance zone. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction.
Hence, a subsequent strength towards the 110.55-60 resistance zone, en-route the 111.00 neighbourhood, or one-year tops touched in March, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 109.00 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall to the 108.65-60 support before the USD/JPY pair eventually drops to the 108.00 mark.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|109.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.77
|Daily SMA50
|108.8
|Daily SMA100
|106.51
|Daily SMA200
|105.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.48
|Previous Daily Low
|109.14
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.64
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains in the 1.2050 region after better-than-anticipated US employment-related data. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 498K in the week ended April 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
Breaking: Gold surges above $1,800, highest since February
Gold has extended its gains and has finally broken above the psychological barrier of $1,800. XAU/USD bulls had previously been rejected at this level.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.