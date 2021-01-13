USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in below new monthly resistance

- USD/JPY comes with a bullish bias on the weekly and daily charts.
- A daily extension could be on the cards on a break of weekly resistance.
Bulls are stepping back in at key confluence areas on the weekly, daily and 4-hour time frames.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates that a monthly bullish correction would equate to a daily continuation of the price recovery from the weekly demand zone.
Monthly chart
A restest of the broken support, aka, new resistance, could be on the cards.
Weekly chart
The bulls are chipping away at the weekly dynamic resistance, with price supported at the structure.
A clean break from here would fulfil a daily price continuation.
Daily chart
The market has completed a W-formation and a pullback to the 50% mean reversion of the bullish impulse.
This is a bullish scenario and a continuation to the resistance area is highly probable.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour time frame offers an interesting scenario.
Below the corrective lows would negate the bullish outlook and W-formation prospects.
However, should the market hold at this juncture, having met a 50% mean reversion level, a bullish impulse would be the makings of a W-formation.
A W-formation would penetrate the near-term resistance and on a pullback to the W-formation's neckline, or at least a 38.2% Fibo of the impulse, this is where a bullish opportunity would arise.
This will complete the next bullish impulse on the daily time frame.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. Another bond auction and speeches from Fed officials are eyed.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.36 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD has been extending its losses toward 1.36 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
Gold consolidating above $1850 at tip of ascending triangle
It has broadly been a day of consolidation for spot gold prices (XAU/USD). The yellow metal trades with modest gains of just under $4 on the day or about 0.2% and sits currently sits just to the south of the $1860 mark, having twice rebounded from tests of the $1850 mark to the downside this session.
Bitcoin rebound to $40,000 on the cards, crypto bullish run uncertain
The cryptocurrency space has incurred significant losses since the breakdown on Monday. CoinMarketCap highlights a mainly red-painted market where only a handful of cryptocurrencies are in the green.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.