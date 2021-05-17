USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish commitments tested at daily support

USD/JPY could be about to step in and be the makings of a bullish extension.

Bears are testing the foundations of the bulls at key support.

USD/JPY is trading lower on the day between a range of 109.50 and 109.07.

The price has made a test of the daily support structure in today's lows which gives rise to the prospects of a bullish continuation.

The following illustrates the structure and bias from both a daily and 4-hour perspective:

USD/JPY daily chart

4-hour chart