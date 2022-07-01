  • A double top formation strengthens the odds of a bearish reversal in the asset.
  • An establishment below the 20-and 50-period EMAs adds to the downside filters.
  • The RSI (14) is attempting to shift into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.

The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a significant fall after violating the crucial support of 135.55 in the Asian session. The asset has challenged its three-day low of 135.00 and is expected to remain in the grip of bears.

On a four-hour scale, the formation of Double Top has brought an intense sell-off for the greenback bulls. The greenback bulls witnessed stiff resistance while attempting to breach the 23-year high around 137.00.

It is worth noting that the asset has established below the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 135.84 and 135.54 comfortably. This signals the strength of the yen bulls, which will result in more downside ahead.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which adds to the downside filters.

A downside break of the critical support of the June 23 low at 134.26 will trigger the formation of the double top and will drag the asset towards June 13 low at 133.59, followed by June 7 high at 133.00.

On the flip side, the greenback bulls could regain control if the asset oversteps Friday's high at 136.00. This will strengthen the greenback bulls to recapture its 23-year high at 137.00. A breach of a 23-year high will drive the asset towards the round-level resistance at 138.00.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 135.1
Today Daily Change -0.61
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 135.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 134.57
Daily SMA50 131.16
Daily SMA100 125.52
Daily SMA200 119.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 136.81
Previous Daily Low 135.55
Previous Weekly High 136.72
Previous Weekly Low 134.26
Previous Monthly High 137
Previous Monthly Low 128.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 136.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 135.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 134.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 136.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 137.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 137.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

