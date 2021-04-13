USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seek downside continuation

- Bears are ready to pounce at this juncture with a focus on near term support.
- Resistance on the daily time frame exposes 4-hour support.
USD/JPY is failing to convince an upward trajectory and the focus is on the downside as the bulls meet a significant Fibonacci retracement area at a confluence of resistance structure.
The following illustrates where the next downside opportunity comes in:
Daily chart
The bulls are testing a critical daily resistance at this juncture. Failures here open risk to the downside.
4-hour chart
There are still prospects of a last-minute test of 4-hour resistance prior to the daily downside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
