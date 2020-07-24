USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears dominate near monthly bottom, 106.00 in focus

- USD/JPY breaks the below the mid-month low near 106.66 to test the lowest levels since June 24.
- Lows marked in June and May months on the bears’ radars.
- Bulls have multiple upside barriers to cross before taking control.
USD/JPY stays depressed around 106.50, down 0.34% on a day, during the early Friday. The pair’s latest weakness takes clues from its break of two-week-old horizontal support around 106.60. Also likely to favor the sellers is the pair’s sustained trading under the key SMAs and resistance lines.
As a result, June month’s low of 106.07 and May’s bottom surrounding 106.00 grab the market’s attention during the pair’s further downside.
However, any more declines past-106.00 will be difficult and if portrayed will not hesitate to aim for March 06 trough close to 105.00.
Alternatively, a downward sloping trend line from July 01 and 50-day SMA, respectively around 107.30 and 107.45, guard the pair’s immediate upside.
Other than that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March downside, at 108.00, followed by a 200-day SMA level of 108.35, will also challenge the optimists trying to confront a descending trend line from February 20, currently near 108.80.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|106.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.26
|Daily SMA50
|107.47
|Daily SMA100
|107.54
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.23
|Previous Daily Low
|106.71
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.