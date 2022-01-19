USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are dipping their paws below 115.00

- USD/JPY bulls are defending the daily trendline support.
- H1 bulls look to a restest of 114.50 before 115.00. Swing trading bears eye 113 the figure.
USD/JPY is under pressure below the 115.00 psychological level on Wednesday as US Treasury yields retreat from near two-year highs on 2-year and 10-year notes. Consequently, the greenback is pulling back and the yen bulls are taking advantage.
The following illustrates prospects of a near term test of the mid-point of the 114 area that guards a run back to test the bearish commitments below the hourly trendline resistance as well as daily bearish prospects to 113 the figure:
USD/JPY H1 chart
The M-formation is a reversion pattern for which the price would be expected to move higher to retest the old support, aka, the neckline of the M-formation. This coincides with a trendline taking into account the opens and closes while guarding a run to the trendline based on the highs.
USD/JPY M5 chart
Traders can look for a scalping opportunity and optimal entry point to target the short term target and the midpoint of the 114 area.114.35 is the current resistance that the price will need to overcome.
USD/JPY daily chart
Meanwhile, the daily outlook is also showing an M-formation, for which the neckline has already been tested:
The price was heavily rejected on a retest near115 the figure, or, the neckline of the formation. The bears are now battling with the bullish commitments at the rising dynamic support which could give way at some point over the course of this week, potentially following one last effort from the bulls. If the trendline breaks, then the focus will be on the downside towards 113 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 in the early American session as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. The data from the US revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits rose by 1.4% and 9.1% on a yearly basis in December, respectively.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Microsoft bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard
The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. Find out why Microsoft has made this move.