USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish pressure likely to ease near 109.30 region (38.2% Fibo.)

  • USD/JPY extends the recent pullback from multi-month tops.
  • Slightly oversold conditions warrant some caution for bears.

The USD/JPY pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday and retreated further from multi-month tops set last week.

The ongoing downward trajectory to near two-week lows has now dragged the pair below the 109.70 support zone – a previous strong horizontal resistance breakpoint.

A subsequent break through the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 107.65-110.30 recent positive move might have already set the stage for an extension of the corrective slide.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the negative territory and add credence to the near-term bearish outlook.

However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets.

Hence, any follow-through weakness might attract some buying interest near 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 109.30 region, and should help limit the downside near 50-day SMA.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.53
Today Daily Change -0.33
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 109.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.34
Daily SMA50 109.15
Daily SMA100 108.65
Daily SMA200 108.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.1
Previous Daily Low 109.79
Previous Weekly High 110.3
Previous Weekly Low 109.46
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.36

 

 

