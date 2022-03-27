USD/JPY Price Analysis: Advances towards 124.00 as the RSI (14) hit fresh highs at 79.50

- An open test-drive session is likely to keep the greenback bulls on a positive trajectory.
- The RSI (14) has printed a fresh high at 79.45, points more gains ahead.
- Bulls are firmer above 10 and 20-period EMAs.
The USD/JPY pair has remained one of the top performers for the investors and has been rallying after surpassing the psychological level of 120.00 in the past few trading sessions. The asset is indicating a bullish open test-drive session on Monday. The pair has been opened on a flat note at 122.07, witnesses a minor weakness towards the psychological support of 122.00 but bounced back sharply and oversteps the Monday’s open decisively.
On the weekly scale, USD/JPY has witnessed a juggernaut rally after a breakout out of the rising channel on the upside. The upper end of the rising channel is placed from 2 April 2021 high at 110.97 while the lower end is marked from 8 January 2021 low at 102.59. Moreover, the asset has also surpassed its five-year-old resistance at 118.66.
The 10 and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are scaling higher at 116.70 and 115.25 respectively, which adds to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has printed a fresh high at 79.45, points more gains ahead.
Should the major test its ground of five-year-old resistance at 118.66, a build-up of fresh bids will drive the pair towards the psychological resistance of 120.00, followed by a 5 February 2016 high at 121.49.
On the flip side, bears can take control if the pair slips below March 15 low at 117.70. This will drag the pair towards 10 and 20-period EMAs at 116.70 and 115.25 respectively.
USD/JPY weekly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|122.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.72
|Daily SMA50
|116.07
|Daily SMA100
|115.16
|Daily SMA200
|113.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.44
|Previous Daily Low
|121.18
|Previous Weekly High
|122.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.1
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
