USD/JPY pares intraday losses to weekly low, down little below 114.00 mark

- USD/JPY continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a fresh weekly low.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding bond yields.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit any further losses.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover a few pips from the weekly low. The pair was last seen trading just below the 114.00 mark, still down around 0.20% for the day.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the key 115.00 psychological mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Friday. The downward trajectory dragged the USD/JPY pair back closer to the monthly swing low and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Concerns that rising borrowing costs could dent the earnings outlook for companies tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen.
Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-year highs, which undermined the US dollar. That said, the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed acted as a tailwind for the buck and helped limit losses for the USD/JPY pair.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would begin raising interest rates in March to combat stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in the possibility for a total of four hikes in 2022. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on January 25-26.
The outcome will be looked upon for fresh clues and clearer signals about the likely timing when the Fed will commence its rate hike cycle. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|114.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.97
|Daily SMA50
|114.33
|Daily SMA100
|113.2
|Daily SMA200
|111.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.55
|Previous Daily Low
|113.96
|Previous Weekly High
|115.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.48
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh daily top around 1.1335 area, upside potential seems limited
The EUR/USD pair quickly reversed an Asian session dip to a near two-week low and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.1335 region in the last hour. The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1300 mark on Friday and has now reversed a major part of the overnight losses.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3600 after dismal UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the early European session and continues to trade below 1.3600. The data from the UK showed on Friday that Retail Sales in December contracted by 3.7% on a monthly basis, worse than the market consensus for a decline of 0.6%.
Gold likely to consolidate heading into next week’s FOMC meeting
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Friday. The risk-off mood, retreating US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the metal. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and capped any further gains.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?
We like data and we like charts, "when money supply contracts with velocity also already negative and getting more so on Fed actions, inflation should moderate and by a lot in 2022.