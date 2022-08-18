- USD/JPY seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence continues to undermine the JPY and offers support to the major.
- Retreating US bond yields seem to act as a headwind for the USD and cap any meaningful gains.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two sessions and meets with some supply ahead of the 135.50 area. Spot prices drop to a fresh daily low during the early North American session, albeit quickly bounce back to the 135.00 psychological mark.
A big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve continues to undermine the Japanese yen, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it would retain its ultra-easy policy settings. In contrast, the Fed is expected to stick to its policy tightening path despite signs of easing US inflation.
The bets were reaffirmed by the minutes of the July 26-27 FOMC policy meeting, which indicated that policymakers would not consider pulling back on rate hikes until inflation came down substantially. Apart from this, better-than-expected US macroeconomic releases assist the US dollar to stand tall near the monthly low. This is seen as another factor lending some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Data released this Thursday showed that the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index climbed to 6.2 in August, beating consensus estimates for an improvement to -5 from the -12.3 reported in the previous month. Separately, the US Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly fell to 250K during the week ended August 12 from the previous week's downwardly revised reading of 252K (262K reported previously).
That said, retreating US Treasury bonds yields seem to hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and capping the upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair, suggesting that any meaningful dip could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|135.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.49
|Daily SMA50
|135.4
|Daily SMA100
|131.69
|Daily SMA200
|123.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.5
|Previous Daily Low
|133.91
|Previous Weekly High
|135.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.73
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
