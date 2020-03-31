USD/JPY on the back-foot as risk-appetite falters

- USD/JPY bleeding out and poised for further risk-off induced downside.
- 109.69 comes as an upside target which is required to ease the bearish threat.
USD/JPY is trading around the 108 handle between a range of 107.46 and 108.72, currently positioned at 107.68 and flat on the session in the final hour of trade on Wall Street, pressured as US stocks head towards a losing close for the session. The S&P 500 is -1.55 into the final minutes of trade.
The risk-on sentiment is shortlived in this day and age pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis that is sweeping throughout the world, crippling global trade and now tearing through third world nations, the first to really feel the economic devastation, despite being last to be coronavirus infected. There is a growing feeling of unease and a sense of panic on a global scale, not least pertaining to the virus but due mainly to the economic impact.
The bell curves may be a positive factor for, but it is severely outweighed by the prospects of a global recession and potential depression in many parts of the world, driving the Central American Bank for Economic Integration to scramble towards approving a $1.9 bln program to support regional efforts to contain coronavirus and to mitigate the economic impact.
USD/JPY downside exposed
Indeed, the yen is a favoured store of liquidity at times of such crisis, and with the US dollar a little loser, perhaps its time for a revisit to the downside on USD/JPY putting a recovery towards the Feb 20 high of 112.23 and 112.40, Apr 24th 2019 high back on ice? The scramble for dollars appears to have eased with the Fed's extraordinary measures helped to quench the market's thirst for dollars.
USD/JPY levels
The next support lies at 106.76, Mar 18 low and 106.45, 50.0% of the March 9-24 rally and a test with a close below of this area would set the scene for a deeper pullback.109.69 marks a key upside target which is required to ease the bearish threat.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|107.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.69
|Daily SMA50
|108.91
|Daily SMA100
|109.01
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.3
|Previous Daily Low
|107.12
|Previous Weekly High
|111.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.76
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.
GBP/USD eases from highs, unable to hold above 1.2400
The dollar recovers as Wall Street turns negative. GBP/USD trades around 1.2360, poised to close a volatile month in the red.
Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally
The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.
WTI retraces majority of daily rebound, trades around $20.50
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to its lowest level in more than 18 years on Monday at $19.25 before staging a rebound on Tuesday.
Gold loses the 1600 mark as bears drive gold to four-day lows
XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish run stemming from 2020 lows while challenging the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).