USD/JPY: Next move depends on the Fed, BofA

- USD/JPY’s next move depends on the actions of the Fed, according to a BofA strategist.
- If the Fed cuts the USD/JPY could fall to 142; if not it could rally higher.
- Intervention is like “leaning against the wind” if the Fed decides not to cut, the market will press higher.
USD/JPY has been seesawing in a narrow range in the 151.000s over the last two weeks as threat of intervention from the Japanese authorities keeps bulls timid whilst stronger-than-expected US data keeps bears in check.
The direction of USD/JPY’s next move has been the subject of much speculation but the factor that will be the most significant is the actions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), according to Thanos Vamvakidis, Global Head of G-10 FX Strategy, Bank of America Merril Lynch (BofA).
“To a large extent USD/JPY relies on the Fed. If the Fed does not cut rates it could go to 160.000, it does cut rates 142.000,” said Vamvakidis in an interview with Bloomberg News.
If the Fed cuts rates in line with current expectations it will weigh on USD/JPY since it will reduce the advantage of keeping cash in US Dollars (USD) compared to Japanese Yen (JPY) from the point of view of the amount of interest that can be earned.
Stronger-than-expected US data in recent weeks, however, has led some Fed policy makers to row back on promises to cut interest rates in the summer. Over the Easter weekend, Chairman Powell sounded more hawkish – meaning more in favor of keeping interest rates higher for longer – and the markets reacted by buying US Dollars.
The probability of a first rate cut by the Fed in June has now fallen to just above 50% according to the CME FedWatch tool, from over 70% only a few weeks ago. At the start of the year the market was even pricing in a decent likelihood of a first rate cut in March. If the trend for “kicking the can” of interest rate cuts down the road continues, the timing of a first cut could get pushed back even further – to the autumn, winter or even next year.
BoJ out of the Picture
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on the other hand is unlikely to play a key role and Vamvakidis suggests it is unlikely the BoJ will rush to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation. Japan has the opposite economic problem to most of the rest of the world.
“Japan is a completely different case – inflation there is a solution, not a problem. They are happy to see persistent inflation. It is above the target but not by much. And they have a long history of 30 years deflation.
“They will remain very cautious, leaning in the other direction compared to the other central banks,” said Vamavakidis.
The Intervention Level
In March, Masato Kanda, Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs said the Yen had weakened beyond what market fundamentals warranted. He added that the Japanese Authorities would be ready to intervene if the Yen depreciated any further. From past experience of intervention, any level above 150.000 is considered a target for intervention.
“I think 152 is a critical level at this point where we will expect intervention in a scenario where they do expect the Fed to start cutting this year. But if the market prices no cuts by the Fed this year they will realize the level is higher..” Said the Global Head of G-10 FX.”
Even if the authorities intervene, however, they won’t have the power to plug the levee forever, and it will eventually break, pushing USD/JPY higher.
“It will be more like leaning against the wind. They know very well, also from the past, that these interventions don’t work, it is mainly a threat, so they can create some caution in the market, some two-way risk.
“They know very well everything depends on the Fed. If they just buy some time with intervention until the Fed starts to cut rates it will be fine, but if the Fed does not cut this year then there is nothing these interventions can do.” Said Vamvakidis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to extend its rebound
The upside momentum in the risk-linked universe lent extra legs to AUD/USD on Wednesday, lifting it well past the 0.6500 zone and above the critical 200-day SMA. The move now opens the door to extra advances in the very near term.
EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs past 1.0800
Further losses in the US Dollar sponsored the second straight session of gains in EUR/USD on Wednesday, this time largely surpassing 1.0800 the figure and poking with the key 200-day SMA.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Kucoin's BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves dip after charges from US DoJ and CFTC
Crypto exchange Kucoin's latest reserve certificates, dated March 31, show a significant decline in its reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether USD (USDT).
Is a struggling service sector a sign of progress?
A cooling in service-sector activity was on display in the March ISM Services report. The prices paid index dropped to a four-year low and the employment index stood in contraction territory for the third time in four months.