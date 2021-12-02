USD/JPY looks to regain 113.00 amid softer yields, Omicron fears

- USD/JPY pokes intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend near two-month low.
- Markets turn sluggish during the pre-NFP trading lulls, mixed signals from Fed add to the indecision.
- US eyes extension of mask mandate after marking first Omicron case.
- OECD cuts global growth outlook, expects Japan 2021 GDP of 1.8% versus 2.5% previous forecast.
USD/JPY struggles to defend the first daily gains in three, taking rounds to 113.00 during the initial Tokyo open on Thursday.
The yen pair seems to take clues from the USD rebound and a jump in the global market volatility to portray the latest moves. However, the rush to risk safety amid mixed concerns over the Fed’s next move and the Omicron crisis keep the Japanese currency on the top of the safe-haven list and probe the bulls.
That said, the DBC’s Volatility Index (VIX) stays firmer around the yearly top as investors stay divided over the Fed’s next moves. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his inflation fears but also said he still believes inflation will come down “meaningfully” in the second half of 2022, during testimony against a Senate Commission. On the contrary, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams said, per New York Times, that Omicron could prolong supply and demand mismatches, causing some inflation pressures to last.
The same weigh on the US 10-year Treasury yields to stay pressured near a two-month low, surrounding 1.42% by the press time, whereas the S&P 500 Futures print 0.30% intraday gains after the Wall Street benchmarks marked second consecutive daily loss.
However, the rush to risk-safety gets support from the latest South African covid variant news. As the first Omicron case in the US pushed President Joe Biden’s administration to extend the rules for wearing a mask in public transit. “US President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks,” said Reuters quoting anonymous sources.
Adding to the risk-aversion could be the latest economic forecast from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), suggesting the world GDP growing by 5.6% (previous 5.7%) in 2021, 4.5% in 2022, 3.2% in 2023, per Reuters.
That said, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to allow USD/JPY traders to consolidate recent losses. However, the US jobless claims and virus updates will be important for clear direction before the monthly jobs report, up for publishing on Friday.
Technical analysis
The resistance-turned-support line from March, around 112.70, restricts short-term USD/JPY declines. However, buyers may not return until the quote stays below the 50-DMA level of 113.35.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|112.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.99
|Daily SMA50
|113.3
|Daily SMA100
|111.58
|Daily SMA200
|110.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.63
|Previous Daily Low
|112.67
|Previous Weekly High
|115.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.05
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
