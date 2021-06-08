USD/JPY looks to extend gains above 109.50 amid USD rebound

- USD/JPY consolidates near 109.50 on Wednesday.
- US dollar gains strength as market sentiment sours.
- Yen remains subdued over mixed economic data.
The USD/ JPY pair trades cautiously on Wednesday morning in the Asian session. The pair is hovering in a narrow trading band of 109.20-109.60 .
At the time of writing, USD/JPY trades at 109.50, with 0.01% gains for the day.
The US Dollar Index( DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against six major rivals, remains above 90 level with 0.20% gains.
Investors rushed to the greenback in a time of uncertainties on its safe haven appeal. In the latest development, the Biden administration said that it would set up a ‘strike force’ to look out for specific violations that contribute to a “ hollowing out” of supply chains. The Commerce Department said that it is considering a Section 232 investigation into the national security impact of neodymium magnet imports largely from China.
Meanwhile, the US told Iran on Tuesday that it must let the UN atomic agency continue to monitor its activities as per the agreement that has been extended until June 24 or put wider talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal at risk.
In addition to that, the US Senate has voted to approve the US Innovation and Competition Act, a bill of more than $200b to compete with China.
On economic data, the US trade gap narrowed to $68.9b in April from a record high $75 billion in the previous month.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained some traction after mixed economic data released on Tuesday, however, gains were limited. The economy shrank 1.0% in Q1, against the market consensus at 1.2%. On an annualized basis the economy retreated by 3.9% as compared to the market expectations at 4.8%. The policymakers are still worried about capital spending and private consumption, which remained weak. The slower vaccination program remained a bottleneck in the economic recovery.
As for now, in the absence of any major fundamental catalyst, the dynamic around the US dollar and market risk sentiment continue to influence the pair’s performance.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|109.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.3
|Daily SMA50
|109.2
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|106.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.64
|Previous Daily Low
|109.19
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.33
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
