USD/JPY keeps pullback from six-year high around 118.50 ahead of BOJ

- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low but prints the second consecutive daily fall from multi-month top.
- Yields keep post-Fed weakness, US stock futures drop amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia.
- BOJ is expected to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged, less likely to turn hawkish despite inflation fears poke policymakers.
- BOJ, qualitative factors will direct short-term USD/JPY moves.
USD/JPY seesaws around 118.50 on Friday’s Tokyo open, following the first daily negative closing in nine days.
While softer yields weigh on the USD and triggered the quote’s pullback from the highest levels since 2016 the previous day, the yen pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of today’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting.
The US Treasury yields couldn’t cheer the Fed’s rate-hike and snapped an eight-day winning streak on Thursday, down 3.5 basis points (bps) near 2.15% at the latest. The reason could be linked to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that turned the cold water on the face of traders expecting prolonged reflation fears.
In addition to the yields, mixed concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the resulting challenges for Japan’s economy, as it imports most of its oil, also weigh on the USD/JPY prices recently. As per the latest updates, Ukraine brokers a top-tier gathering of Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the 15-point peace plan in detail. However, the Western warning that Moscow may contemplate the use of nuclear weapons dims the optimism. Also challenging the market’s mood are the fears over Russia’s default, as cited by the global rating agency S&P, even if some on the floor confirm receiving coupon payment due this week in the USD.
Elsewhere, China steps back from previously hawkish comments to ease regulatory crackdown on the property and IT companies while the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) also fears more than 1.0% global economic loss due to the Ukraine crisis. The same weigh on the risk appetite and USD/JPY prices, resulting in the latest downside of the S&P 500 Futures.
Talking about data, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February rose to 0.9% YoY versus 0.3% expected and 0.5% prior.
Looking forward, strong inflation data from Japan may push BOJ policymakers to rethink their easy-money bias, which in turn can exert additional downside pressure on the USD/JPY.
Read: USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan head for different exits
Technical analysis
Unless declining below the previous resistance line from November 2021, around 117.80 by the press time, USD/JPY buyers keep eyes on the 120.00 psychological magnet, with the latest peak of 119.12 acting as an intermediate halt.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|118.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.02
|Daily SMA50
|115.35
|Daily SMA100
|114.74
|Daily SMA200
|112.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.02
|Previous Daily Low
|118.37
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the upside below 0.7400 amid risk-off markets
AUD/USD is consolidating the upside below 0.7400 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar, triggered by the risk-off market mood. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
GBP/USD: Thursday’s Doji tests buyers below 1.3200
GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.3150 amid Friday’s initial Asian session, following a BOE-led volatile day that ended near the opening levels. Doji signals reversal from previous rebound but MACD teases bull cross. Previous support from late January holds gate for buyers, 10-DMA challenges downside.
Gold awaits a pullback near $1,930 on a minor rebound in DXY
Gold prices look for a corrective pullback near $1,930 on softer DXY. The expectation of a ceasefire is losing steam after Russia remarked peace-talks progress ‘wrong’. Bulls attack 200-EMA after surpassing 20-EMA decisively.
Chainlink establishes support that will launch LINK to $25
Chainlink price closed the Wednesday session with an impressive 7% gain. Bulls attempted to extend the Wednesday rally but were handily rejected by sellers. Upside potential remains substantial, while downside risks are more limited.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.