- Japanese Yen among top performers as the US Dollar remains under pressure.
- Greenback resumes slide after United States’ economic reports.
- USD/JPY down more than 200 pips, but no signs of stabilization seen so far.
The USD/JPY printed a fresh three-month during Thursday’s American session, following the release of US economic data at 135.73. It then bounced modestly toward the 136.00 zone. It remains under pressure, with the US Dollar down across the board.
Easing inflation in the US hits the Dollar
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pointed toward a slowdown in rate hikes, as soon as December. His comments were no surprise but triggered a rally in stocks and in Treasuries. The US Dollar began a decline that is still going on.
Inflation data released on Thursday showed a slowdown, although still at elevated levels with the Core PCE at 5% (annual) in October down from the 5.2% of September. Personal income and Spiting rose 0.7% and 0.8% respectably. Continuing Jobless Claims rose for the seventh week in a row to the highest level since March.
The numbers did not help the Dollar and US yields held near monthly lows, supporting the Japanese Yen. Not even higher equity prices in Wall Street are offsetting the strength of the yen.
Oversold?
The USD/JPY is on its way to the lowest daily close since mid-August, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The pair is challenging the 136.00 area and below the next support emerges at 135.50. Below a horizontal line is seen around 134.60 and then appears the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 134.40.
No signs of consolidation are seen at the moment. Despite oversold reading in many technical indicators, the Momentum remains extremely negative. A rebound back above 137.00 could alleviate the bearish pressure. Above 137.70 the outlook for the Dollar could improve (or become less negative).
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.15
|Today Daily Change
|-1.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|138.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.42
|Daily SMA50
|144.46
|Daily SMA100
|141.22
|Daily SMA200
|134.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.9
|Previous Daily Low
|137.65
|Previous Weekly High
|142.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.05
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.68
