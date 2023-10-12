USD/JPY jumps toward 149.50 after US inflation data

Share:

The US Dollar strengthens following a slight surprise in US consumer inflation.

US Treasury yields soar, boosting USD/JPY to the highest level in six days.

The pair is breaking out of a weekly range, opening the doors to the dangerous 150.00 area.

The USD/JPY rose from 149.20 to 149.48, reaching the highest level since Friday, following the release of US economic data. Although the inflation figure came in slightly above expectations, it triggered a strong market reaction, boosting the US Dollar. Wall Street Futures pulled back after the release of the numbers.

Inflation steady in September

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.4% in September, surpassing the market consensus of 0.3%. The annual inflation rate stood at 3.7%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also rose by 0.3%, in line with expectations. The annual Core CPI rate decreased from 4.3% in August to 4.1% in September. These figures were relatively close to expectations but adds to the surprise from Wednesday's Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which also exceeded expectations.

A different report indicated that Initial Jobless Claims totaled 209,000 in the week ending October 7, slightly below the market consensus of 210,000. These figures suggest that the labor market remains strong. The combination of persistent inflation above the target and a potentially tight labor market does not necessarily imply that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further, but it does suggest the possibility of high-interest rates for a longer period of time.

The outlook on rates weighed on Treasury bonds. The US 10-year bond yield jumped rose to 4.62% and the 2-year to 5.08%. The Japanese Yen lost ground versus the US Dollar but printed fresh daily highs versus its other G10 rivals as risk sentiment deteriorated.

The USD/JPY is hovering slightly below 149.50, attempting to break out of a range that has prevailed for more than a week. A consolidation above 149.50 would draw attention to the 150.00 area, which triggered sharp moves earlier in October. On the flip side, a decline below 149.00 would weaken the pair. Support levels below are seen at 148.50 and 148.20.

Technical levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 149.45 Today Daily Change 0.29 Today Daily Change % 0.19 Today daily open 149.16 Trends Daily SMA20 148.68 Daily SMA50 146.87 Daily SMA100 144.04 Daily SMA200 138.7 Levels Previous Daily High 149.32 Previous Daily Low 148.43 Previous Weekly High 150.16 Previous Weekly Low 147.32 Previous Monthly High 149.71 Previous Monthly Low 144.44 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 148.98 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 148.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 148.62 Daily Pivot Point S2 148.07 Daily Pivot Point S3 147.72 Daily Pivot Point R1 149.52 Daily Pivot Point R2 149.87 Daily Pivot Point R3 150.42



