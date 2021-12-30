USD/CHF jumps to fresh daily high, eyeing 0.9200 mark amid broad-based USD strength

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted a short-covering move around USD/CHF on Thursday.
  • A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the move.

The USD/CHF pair added to its intraday gains and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 0.9180 region during the first half of the European session.

The pair witnessed a short-covering move on Thursday and moved away from the lowest level since November 10, around the 0.9145 region touched in the previous day. The recovery momentum lifted spot prices back above the very important 200-day SMA and was sponsored by a combination of supporting factors.

The underlying bullish tone in the markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and provided a goodish lift to the USD/CHF pair amid resurgent US dollar demand. Despite the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases, investors remain optimistic amid signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared.

On the other hand, the greenback drew some support from the overnight spike in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.56% for the first time since November 29, while the two-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate moves, rose to the highest since March 2020.

It, however, remains to be seen if the USD/CHF pair is able to capitalize on the move as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets amid thin end-of-year trading volumes. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent downtrend is over and placing fresh bullish bets.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Chicago PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, traders might take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9179
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.9146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9209
Daily SMA50 0.9209
Daily SMA100 0.9213
Daily SMA200 0.9177
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9202
Previous Daily Low 0.9127
Previous Weekly High 0.9254
Previous Weekly Low 0.9169
Previous Monthly High 0.9374
Previous Monthly Low 0.9088
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9173
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9115
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9084
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9041
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.919
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9233
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies above 1.1300 ahead of US data

EUR/USD steadies above 1.1300 ahead of US data

EUR/USD tested 1.1300 in the early European session amid renewed USD strength but erased a portion of its daily losses. Ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 1.1300.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3500

GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3500

GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses. As choppy trading action continues the pair seems to have steadied around 1.3500 ahead of mid-tier US data.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebound to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide

Gold rebound to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide

Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.

Gold News

AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges

AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges

AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated. 

Read more

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022

Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures