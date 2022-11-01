- The dollar pares losses and returns above 148.00.
- A set of positive US data refutes the theory of Fed easing.
- USD/JPY: Consolidating between 145.50 and 146.90 – UOB.
The greenback surged from session lows at 147.00 to pare losses from the Asian and European sessions and return to levels above 148.00. The release of a set of better-than-expected US macroeconomic indicators has boosted a hitherto weak US dollar.
US data refutes the theory of Fed easing
Macroeconomic figures from the US rattled FX markets on Tuesday, improving the sentiment about the US economic momentum and undermining the idea that the Federal Reserve might be forced to consider slowing down its monetary tightening path in December. This new scenario has sent the dollar and US treasury bond yields surging.
US manufacturing activity has beaten expectations in October, easing concerns about the possibility of a certain economic softening triggered by previous disappointing figures. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI has posted a 50.2 reading, against the 50 expected by the market, while the S&P PMI confirmed the upbeat news with the October reading improving to 50.4 and returning to figures consistent with expansion, against market expectations of a flat performance at 49.9.
Furthermore, the JOLTS job openings have registered an increment to 10.7 million vacancies in September, up from 12.2 million in August, and against market expectations of a decline to 10 M. These figures show the tight conditions of theUS labor market, despite the Fed’s efforts to cool it off in order to curb inflation.
The US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, due on Wednesday remains the main attraction this week. The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points, but the market was increasingly confident that the bank would signal a softer hike in December, a theory that has come into question after today’s releases.
USD/JPY remains consolidating between 145.50 and 149.60 – UOB
From a wider perspective, FX analysts at UOB see the pair in a consolidative range between 145.50 and 149.60: “USD (…) dipped to 145.10 before rebounding strongly and the build-up in downward momentum faded quickly. USD appears to have moved into a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 145.50 and 149.60 for the time being.”
Te3chnical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|148.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.26
|Daily SMA50
|144.1
|Daily SMA100
|139.82
|Daily SMA200
|131.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.85
|Previous Daily Low
|147.54
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9900 with the initial reaction to the US data. JOLTS Job Openings rose to 10.7 million in September and the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 in October, compared to the market expectation of 50.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.1500 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1500 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the dollar managed to regather its strength on upbeat data. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes turned negative on the day, providing an additional boost to the USD.
Gold retreats on nervous trading ahead of Fed
Gold advanced on Tuesday, recovering from a one-week low. XAUUSD holds on to modest intraday gains, barely resting above a Fibonacci support level. Upbeat US employment and manufacturing figures boosted the greenback.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jetted ahead in Tuesday's premarket after the neo bank reported the bare minimum of an earnings beat. Shares have risen 10.1% to $5.99.