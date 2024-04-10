USD/JPY hovers around 151.70 amid market caution ahead of US consumer inflation

- USD/JPY stays quiet as the market adopts a cautious stance in anticipation of the US CPI release.
- Japan’s PPI YoY and MoM increased by 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, in March.
- US headline CPI is projected to accelerate in March, while the Core measure is expected to moderate.
USD/JPY remains silent before releasing of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. The pair hovers around 151.70 during the Asian trading hours. The Japanese Yen (JPY) could face challenges as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that they would not alter monetary policy solely to address FX fluctuations.
Governor Ueda also emphasized that Japan's persistent deflation and low inflation levels have posed challenges in influencing public inflation expectations through monetary base expansion. With trend inflation still below 2%, it remains crucial to support the economy's trajectory towards achieving the 2% target by maintaining accommodative monetary conditions.
Data revealed that Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.8% year-on-year in March, meeting expectations and accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.7% gain in February. This marks the highest reading since October last year. However, the monthly PPI increased by 0.2%, falling short of the expected 0.3%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) strives to maintain its position as it anticipates the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the FOMC Minutes later in the North American session.
The US headline Consumer Price Index is projected to accelerate in March, while the core measure is expected to moderate. The US Dollar is in a state of anticipation, awaiting potential policy shifts influenced by incoming data. Strong labor market figures from last week could lead to a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve if inflation exceeds expectations.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|151.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.9
|Daily SMA50
|149.94
|Daily SMA100
|147.7
|Daily SMA200
|147.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.94
|Previous Daily Low
|151.57
|Previous Weekly High
|151.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.81
|Previous Monthly High
|151.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats amid surging US inflation, revised Fed rate cut expectations
The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.0700 ahead of ECB
The intense move higher in the Dollar forced EUR/USD to retreat to multi-day lows near the 1.0700 region amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold prices dive following US inflation report, tempers Fed easing speculation
Gold price is on the defensive on Wednesday following the release of March inflation figures in the United States. The figures witnessed an uptick in monthly and annual readings and might dent the Federal Reserve’s intentions of easing policy.
Ethereum resumes consolidating move amid ETH ETF approval speculation
Ethereum is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin halving and a potential spot ETH approval.
So much for whispers, CPI comes in way too hot
It's time for risk markets to face a reality check as the rates markets undergo harsh repricing and hopes for a June rate cut from the Fed have been dashed. A rate cut in June was likely unrealistic from the outset.