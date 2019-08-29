USD/JPY holds weaker below 106.00 handle, US GDP in focus

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade uncertainties continue to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status.
  • The recent US yield curve inversion kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
  • Investors now look forward to revised US Q2 GDP print for a fresh impetus.

The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, back closer to weekly tops.
 
The pair continued with its struggle to capitalize on this week's goodish rebound from multi-year lows and gain any strong follow-through traction beyond 200-hour SMA resistance near the 106.20-25 region.

A combination of factors benefitted JPY

As investors turned bleak on the prospect of a trade-war breakthrough any time soon, concerns over the global economic growth continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and capped the major.
 
Market worries were evident from the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets, which coupled with the inversion of the US bond yield curve, kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and exerted some pressure.
 
The Japanese Yen was further supported by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Suzuki's comments, saying that the economy not showing signs of recession and that they do not need to ease further now.
 
Meanwhile, the downside seemed limited, at least for the time being, as investors now seemed to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Thursday's important release of revised US Q2 GDP growth figures.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through momentum in either direction before positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory amid the recent escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.91
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 106.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.21
Daily SMA50 107.33
Daily SMA100 108.71
Daily SMA200 109.8
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.23
Previous Daily Low 105.65
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.93

 

 

