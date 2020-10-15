USD/JPY holds steady above 105.00 mark, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
- The risk-off mood, sliding US bond yields kept a lid on any strong gains for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and retreated around 15 pips from daily tops.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and moved away from near two-week lows, around the key 105.00 psychological mark touched in the previous session. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand, though a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Against the backdrop of a setback in the development of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases, concerns about a rapid rise in new COVID-19 infections provided a goodish lift to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. The USD bulls remained in control following the release of mostly disappointing US macro data.
In fact, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims unexpectedly jumped to 898K during the week ending October 10th and the previous week's reading was revised higher to 845K from 840K reported earlier. Separately, the Empire State Manufacturing Index fell more than expected, to 10.5 in October from 17 recorded in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index surged to 32.3 in October as against consensus estimates pointing to a modest downtick to 14 from the previous month's reading of 15. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. However, the prevalent risk-off mood undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped the upside.
The global risk sentiment took a hit in the wake of fading hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets and reinforced by a steep fall in the US Treasury bond yields.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|105.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.39
|Daily SMA50
|105.78
|Daily SMA100
|106.44
|Daily SMA200
|107.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.52
|Previous Daily Low
|105.04
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling below 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims jump to 898K worse than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900 ahead of US data
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI drops below $40 on renewed concerns over demand outlook
Crude oil prices gained more than 2% on Wednesday and closed the second straight day in the positive territory but started to fall on Thursday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 3% on a daily basis at $39.85.