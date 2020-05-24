USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains toward 108.00 amid US-China tussle

- USD/JPY extends Friday’s pullback moves near 107.70
- China’s push for national security legislation in Hong Kong triggered fresh risk-off.
- Japan plans to remove coronavirus state of emergency from Tokyo, prepares the second aid package.
- Second-tier Japanese data, qualitative catalysts can entertain traders amid the US holiday.
USD/JPY rises to the intraday high of 107.70 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the yen struggles to justify the safe-haven allure of the Japanese yen amid currently risk-averse markets. While China’s fresh bid to gain control over Hong Kong intensifies the US-China tension, mixed catalysts from Japan add to pair traders’ uncertainty.
Risk aversion fights optimism in Japan…
Although China’s push for national security legislation in Hong Kong recently propelled risk-off sentiment, Japan’s likely removal of the state of emergency from Tokyo and plans to offer another stimulus guard the market sentiment off-late.
Beijing’s yet another effort to grab powers in Hong Kong seems to have the wrong timing. While the Western economies, mainly the US, are already alleging the dragon nation for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the rush for power, despite protests in Hong Kong, gain a major ire. This may lead the Trump administration to move forward in their restrictive measures for Chinese companies listing on the American exchange. Additionally, the US leader might also accelerate the process to sanction policymakers at the Asian majors involved in Xinjiang human rights violations.
Identifying the early signals, China’s Global Times has already started firing shots toward the US whereas a senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said that new china legislation targets a narrow category of acts. The policymaker also mentioned that no impact on Hong Kong's freedoms or rights and interests of foreign companies.
On the other hand, Nikkei Asian Review came out with the news suggesting likely remove of the state of emergency from Tokyo as well as nearly $1 trillion package, the second one so far, to combat the virus.
That said, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy with the S&P 500 Futures down 0.10% to 2,955 by the press time.
Looking forward, Japan’s March month Leading Economic Index and Coincident Index could offer intermediate moves during the US holiday. Even so, qualitative catalysts affecting the market’s risk-tone sentiment will have an impact on the immediate trading practices.
Technical analysis
While 50-day EMA near 107.65/70 restricts the pair’s immediate upside, multiple highs from mid-April and 100-day EMA offer strong resistance near 108.05/10. On the contrary, 21-day EMA near 107.40 limits the quote’s immediate downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|107.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.06
|Daily SMA50
|107.89
|Daily SMA100
|108.43
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.76
|Previous Daily Low
|107.32
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6500 as risk aversion gains momentum
While extending pullback from Friday’s US session lows near 0.6515, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6535 at the start of the week’s trading on Monday.
USD/JPY: Neutral in a risk-averse environment
The USD/JPY pair advanced for a second consecutive week to settle at 107.60. The dismal market’s mood kept the pair directionless by the end of the week ...
EUR/USD: Risk-off likely to keep the pair under pressure
The EUR/USD pair declined for a second consecutive day on Friday to close the week with modest gains around the 1.0900 figure.
WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week
Crude oil prices regain the $33 level after the release of the Baker Hughes report. US active oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week to the lower level on record.
Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765
XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.