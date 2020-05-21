USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains below 108.00 ahead of BOJ

- USD/JPY extends pullback moves but stays below Tuesday’s top near 108.10.
- US dollar recovers from 14-day low amid upbeat data, fresh risk-off sentiment.
- Fears of virus resurge, US-China tussle weigh on the risks.
- BOJ’s emergency meeting, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index become the key.
USD/JPY drops to 107.60 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. Even so, the pair stays away from the previous day’s low surrounding 107.49. While the return of risk-off sentiment struggles to choose between the US dollar and Japanese yen, better than forecast US data seems to have given the greenback an upper hand off-late. Though, the markets seem to turn cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) emergency meeting.
Trade sentiment sours…
Although hopes of further stimulus remain on the cards, fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 and the US-China tussle heavy the risks off-late. Despite the flattening of the virus curve in Europe and some parts of Asia, global cases cross five million. The news joins recently increasing numbers from China and Germany, as well as the South US, to magnify the virus woes. Though, US President Donald Trump chooses not to close the economy during the second wave of the virus.
Additionally, the world’s top two economies got another reason, the Hong Kong issue, to fight over. In response (likely) to the early-month comments from the US policymakers to make sure that Hong Kong remains free, Chinese diplomats again turned angry over the Trump administration. The issue intensifies the tension between the US and China while they are still jostling with the trade and virus outbreak.
As a result, Wall Street flashed mild losses by the end of Thursday’s session whereas US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured near 0.68%.
Elsewhere, the US May month preliminary activity data joins mildly higher than forecast weekly Jobless Claims to keep the USD on the front foot. It should also be noted that the US central bank policymakers, including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have recently been loud on defying the negative rates while staying ready to offer further easy money if needed.
While the risk catalysts are likely to remain as the major drivers, Japan’s April month National Consumer Price Index (CPI) and National CPI ex-Fresh Food become important to watch ahead of the BOJ’s emergency meeting. The CPI YoY rose 0.4% in March whereas the CPI ex-Fresh Food is expected to drop 0.1% versus 0.4% prior and offer an additional reason for the BOJ to keep its readiness to ease monetary policy.
The BOJ is less likely to offer any surprises as it has already cleared intention behind the emergency meeting, to provide funding to small institutions. However, signals for the broad monetary policy will be watched closely for immediate direction.
Technical analysis
Highs marked during mid-April and May 19, around 108.10, become the key resistance while an ascending trend line from May 07, at 107.55 now, can check sellers during the fresh fall.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|107.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.05
|Daily SMA50
|107.84
|Daily SMA100
|108.45
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.98
|Previous Daily Low
|107.34
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
New Zealand Retail Sales (Q1) -0.7% versus +0.7% prior, NZD/USD unfazed around 0.6125
New Zealand Retail Sales for the first quarter (Q1) slumped 0.7% versus +0.7% prior. More to come... About New Zealand Retail Sales: The Retail Sales released by the Statistics New Zealand measures the total receipts of retail stores.
AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 as risk tone sours
AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.6565 at the start of Asian’s session. The pair extends the U-turn from Wed’s high, also the highest since March 10, amid fresh risk aversion wave.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains below 108.00 ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY extends pullback moves but stays below Tuesday’s top near 108.10. The pair stays away from the previous day’s low surrounding 107.49. BOJ’s emergency meeting, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index become the key.
FX: China worries challenge early signs of global recovery
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies today but its gains were modest as investors worry about ongoing US-China tensions. The Trump administration approved arms sales to Taiwan at the opposition of China and ...
WTI oil prices dip below $34 as US-China tensions escalate
Crude oil prices have trimmed gains on Thursday, pulling back from two-month highs at $34,75, to session lows at $33.25 after US president Trump stirred US-China tensions. Trump criticism towards China has boosted concerns about a trade war, dampening risk appetite.