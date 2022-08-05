- USD/JPY regains traction on Friday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence and a positive risk tone undermine the safe-haven JPY.
- A modest USD uptick remains supportive, though bulls seem reluctant ahead of the NFP.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some buying near the mid-132.00s on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's decline. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is currently trading around the 133.25 region, just a few pips below the daily high.
A big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, along with a positive risk tone, weighs on the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand turns out to be a key factor lending support to the USD/JPY pair.
It is worth recalling that the BoJ has repeatedly reiterated to stick to its ultra-easy policy settings and its commitment to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond yield around 0%. In contrast, several Fed officials hinted this week that more interest rates are coming in the near term.
Investors, however, have been pushing back against the idea of a larger rate hike at the September FOMC meeting. This, along with the recent fall in the US Treasury bond yields, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and keeping a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, due later during the early North American session. The popularly known NFP report will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|132.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.12
|Daily SMA50
|134.71
|Daily SMA100
|130.56
|Daily SMA200
|122.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.42
|Previous Daily Low
|132.76
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
