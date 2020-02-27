USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows, slides further below 110.00 mark

- The prevailing risk-off mood provided a fresh boost to the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- USD/JPY comes under some fresh selling pressure and weakens below 110.00 mark.
- Investors now look forward to important US macro data for a fresh trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early European session and fell below the key 110.00 psychological mark, hitting fresh weekly lows in the last hour.
Following the previous day's modest intraday recovery and a subsequent pullback from the 110.70 region, the pair met with some fresh selling pressure on Thursday amid the prevailing risk-off mood.
Bearish pressure remains unabated
Growing concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus beyond and its impact on the world economy continued weighing on investors' sentiment and benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by an extension of the recent downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and added to the intraday selling bias.
The downfall, marking the third day of a negative move in the previous four, has now dragged the pair to fresh weekly lows and might now be eyeing to test 50-day SMA support near the 109.65-60 area.
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from multi-month tops set last week.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic releases – revised Q4 GDP print and Durable Goods Orders – in order to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|110.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.01
|Daily SMA50
|109.6
|Daily SMA100
|109.21
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.7
|Previous Daily Low
|110.09
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, hopes for German stimulus
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.09 as coronavirus fears weigh on US yields and the dollar. Hopes for German fiscal stimulus is also helping. US GDP and Durables are eyed next.
GBP/USD trades above 1..29 as Brexit tensions rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, consolidating its losses as the UK is set to publish its post-Brexit negotiation goals. A speech the BOE's Cunliffe and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Markets, dollar slump after Trump's coronavirus response, crypto retreat, US data eyed
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the US is prepared, that is just the flu, and tapping Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the response.
WTI hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross
With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. The sell-off could be associated with the flight to safety triggered by concerns the coronavirus is spreading outside China.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.