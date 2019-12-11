USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 108.60 as Fed keeps rates on hold

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US central bank kept monetary policy unchanged after three rate cuts. 
  • Next event: Chairman Powell press conference. 
  • US yields and dollar hit fresh lows despite signs of no change in rates next year. 

The USD/JPY pair initially rose to 108.76 and the reversed falling to 108.57, the new daily low following the decision of the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged. As of writing trades at 108.60/65, marginally lower compared to the level it had before the statement. 

The greenback fell across the board hitting fresh daily lows. The US Dollar Index dropped under 97.30, the lowest level since November 4. US yields moved to the downside and equity prices in Wall Street rose but remain under the highs. 

Fed signals no changes in 2020 

The Fed kept rates unchanged after three consecutive rate cuts. In the final meeting of the year, the central bank signaled it would keep the current monetary policy stance for some time. The new projections showed FOMC members see no change in rates next year. Chairman Powell is about to deliver a press conference. 

The greenback weakened despite the signals from the central banks. Probably a “buy the rumor, sell the news” phenomenon drove the US dollar lower. 

Technical levels
 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.62
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 108.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.84
Daily SMA50 108.56
Daily SMA100 107.82
Daily SMA200 108.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.77
Previous Daily Low 108.51
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.1

 

 

