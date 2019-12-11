USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 108.60 as Fed keeps rates on hold

- US central bank kept monetary policy unchanged after three rate cuts.
- Next event: Chairman Powell press conference.
- US yields and dollar hit fresh lows despite signs of no change in rates next year.
The USD/JPY pair initially rose to 108.76 and the reversed falling to 108.57, the new daily low following the decision of the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged. As of writing trades at 108.60/65, marginally lower compared to the level it had before the statement.
The greenback fell across the board hitting fresh daily lows. The US Dollar Index dropped under 97.30, the lowest level since November 4. US yields moved to the downside and equity prices in Wall Street rose but remain under the highs.
Fed signals no changes in 2020
The Fed kept rates unchanged after three consecutive rate cuts. In the final meeting of the year, the central bank signaled it would keep the current monetary policy stance for some time. The new projections showed FOMC members see no change in rates next year. Chairman Powell is about to deliver a press conference.
The greenback weakened despite the signals from the central banks. Probably a “buy the rumor, sell the news” phenomenon drove the US dollar lower.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|108.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.84
|Daily SMA50
|108.56
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|108.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.77
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|109.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: USD falling as Powell makes dovish comments
Fed Chair Powell said he would only raise interest rates if inflation significantly and persistently surpassed the target. The asymmetric reaction function is weighing heavily on the dollar.
EUR/USD surges to 6-week high after Powell's dovish comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after Fed Chair Powell said that he would only raise rates if inflation significantly and persistently missed targets. Markets are concerned about new tariffs.
GBP/USD tops 1.32 after Fed decision, ahead of critical UK elections
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32 after dovish comments from the Fed. Speculation ahead of the UK elections is rife. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.