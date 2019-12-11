Fed press conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – December 11

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the 2-day meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech today (December 11th, 2019) will start at 19:30 GMT.
Related articles
When is the Fed interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The Federal Reserve is expected to keep the Fed Funds rate unchanged at the 1.50 - 1.75% range. After cutting interest rate three times in a row, now market participants see no change today and also at the January meeting. Most members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) mentioned they consider the current stance of policy appropriate.
Fed on hold as we wait for Trump's decision on trade deal – Danske Bank
As most FOMC members have said they think the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate, the Fed is now on hold after three cuts in a row. Political uncertainty has declined, global growth has stabilised and US recession fears have eased after strong job reports lately. Most will look at the 'dots' for hints about what the Fed thinks about next year. Given the Fed has cut one more time than it thought in September, it will automatically be lowered but we think the Fed will signal it is on hold also next year. Markets are pricing in another cut during 2020.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: USD falling as Powell makes dovish comments
Fed Chair Powell said he would only raise interest rates if inflation significantly and persistently surpassed the target. The asymmetric reaction function is weighing heavily on the dollar.
EUR/USD surges to 6-week high after Powell's dovish comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after Fed Chair Powell said that he would only raise rates if inflation significantly and persistently missed targets. Markets are concerned about new tariffs.
GBP/USD tops 1.32 after Fed decision, ahead of critical UK elections
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32 after dovish comments from the Fed. Speculation ahead of the UK elections is rife. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.