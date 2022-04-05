USD/JPY has lost its footing, sharply down in Tokyo

- USD/JPY is under pressure in Tokyo as the dollar loses its grip.
- BoJ commentary is eyed while traders await the FOMC minutes.
In the Tokyo opening hour, USD/JPY fell from a high of 122.85 to print a session low of 122.37. The Bank of Japan's governor is speaking to Parliament which is potentially causing some volatility in the yen.
Bank of Japan's governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said that, although it may not necessarily be the last resort, ''we will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs if the rise in long-term interest rates is rapid.'' He also said yield will rise if trust in fiscal policy is lost.
He added that an expected acceleration of inflation could hurt Japan's economy by weighing on household income and corporate profit, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.
"We will patiently maintain powerful monetary easing to support an economy still in the midst of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact," he told parliament in a semi-annual testimony.
USD/JPY was sharply lower despite the 10-year JGB falling heavily but has since started to recover from a 122.37 low to 122.63 at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, the US dollar was mixed against the G10, losing ground versus commodity-linked currencies but up against several others. US bond yields were also mixed on Tuesday, and the curve slightly steepened as the market consolidated on the back of a light news day. The 2-year yields fell from 2.47% to 2.40% while the 10-year government bond yields ranged but ended slightly higher at 2.40%.
Markets are waiting in anticipation for the minutes of the FOMC meeting are due this week. Fed officials began the process of policy normalization by lifting rates 25bp to 0.25%-0.50% at the March meeting.
''The FOMC pull no hawkish punches in its policy guidance, with Chair Powell also hinting further information about QT plans will be provided in the minutes (possibly including caps details). We continue to expect an official QT announcement at the May FOMC meeting,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|122.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.96
|Daily SMA50
|117.07
|Daily SMA100
|115.7
|Daily SMA200
|113.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.96
|Previous Daily Low
|122.26
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
