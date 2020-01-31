USD/JPY has been to a high of 109.13 as the Chinese data surprises to the upside

- USD/JPY spikes back above 109 the figure on hotter Chinese data.
- Coronavirus will likely be contained, according to the WHO.
USD/JPY rallied following the Chinese data which showed a slight improvement in the services sector and came in line with expectations in the manufacturing. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.05 having travelled between 108.87 and 109.13.
Breaking: Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jan): 50 vs 50 expected (AUD rises slightly)
However, the data was actually conducted before some of the recently heightened concerns of the coronavirus. The Chinese State Bureau explained that the "PMI survey was conducted before Jan 20 meaning the impact of the coronavirus is not fully shown."
WHO presser which portrayed a surprising relaxed tone
The US session was plagued with risk-off until the WHO presser which portrayed a surprising relaxed tone over what they termed as an international emergency. There was an element of clam in their delivery of that statement, confirming investors with a positive outlook considering that China has responded fast enough to contain the spread and the nations that are developed enough also have the capacity to control the spread while a vaccine is in the throes of being manufactured. That is now where markets will focus and promises of updates were delivered in the closing moments of the event.
Meanwhile, US stocks ended in the green but were still down for the week so far. Positive earnings were a factor. However, USD/JPY could continue to unwind on the basis that some of the risk-off has been sucked out of the dollar and US yields continue to print lower lows. US 2-year treasury yields fell from 1.41% to 1.37% but then back to 1.40% while UST 10-year yields edged down from 1.58% to 1.53% (a fresh four-month low) but then bounced to 1.57%.
"Markets are pricing little chance of easing at the next Fed decision on 18 March, but a terminal rate of 1.10% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently)," analysts at Westpac explained. This follows a slightly dovish tilt from the Fed's governor, Jerome Powell, who is showing his concerns over persistently low inflation below the target of 2%.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|108.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.39
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|108.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.09
|Previous Daily Low
|108.58
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers from multi-month low to 0.6730 on hotter China PMI
AUD/USD rises to the intra-day high of 0.6729 during the Asian session on Friday. The data reacted positively to the key activity numbers from its largest customer China. That said, fears of coronavirus outbreak dragged the quote to four-month low during the previous day.
USD/JPY back on the bids above 109.00 amid risk-on
Amid a risk-on market profile and better Chinese PMI data, USD/JPY has jumped back on the bid above the 109 handle, having spiked to daily highs of 109.14 in the last hour. The 2.5% jump in the US 10-year Treasury yields also underpins the spot.
USD/CNH: Trapped between key MAs, China data fails to impress Yuan bulls
USD/CNH is lacking a clear directional bias at press time and seems trapped between the 50- and 200-day averages at 6.9758 and 6.9836, respectively. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jan) came in at 50, as expected, following December’s reading of 50.2.
Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.