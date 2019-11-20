USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

- FOMC minutes highlights: Most officials viewed rates as well collaborated after Oct cut; Downside risks elevated.
- USD/JPY steady on the release of the minutes and focus is back to trade deal between US and China.
USD/JPY has been steady on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook. We had already had a glance at the mood at the Federal Reserve as per Chair Powell’s recent rhetoric. Traders were scrutinising the minutes today for any light that could have been shed on what exactly would qualify as a “material reassessment,” as well as how diversified voters were with respect to the rate cut. Markets were also looking for any updates on the policy review.
Highlights of the minutes
- Most judged level now appropriate barring a 'material' reassessment of the outlook.
- 'A couple' said Fed should reinforce statement with communications that another rate cut unlikely without signs of a 'significant slowdown'.
- Many said rate cut warranted due to global weakness and trade uncertainty.
- Some favored keeping rates steady and argued outlook was favorable and inflation expected to rise.
- A couple supported rate cut but said it was a close call.
- Several concerned some banks had reduced capital buffers when the should be rising.
- Discussed that risks to the economic outlook remained tilted to the downside.
Markets are on red alert
Elsewhere, markets are on red alert and will remain sensitive to trade headlines. Most recently, in light of the latest trade deal headlines, risk sentiment has been soured by news that a Phase One US-china trade deal may not be completed this year, a headline courtesy of Reuters.
Phase One' US-China trade deal may not be completed this year – Reuters
Indeed, with what appears to be a less dovish backdrop from central banks on the whole, such geopolitical themes associated trade and also the bill on Hong Kong human rights whereby the US Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", overtly taken sides with HK rioters, risk sentiment is on thin ice – that's bullish for the Yen.
USD/JPY levels:
More to come...
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|108.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.77
|Daily SMA50
|108.26
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|108.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.84
|Previous Daily Low
|108.45
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises
EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains
The stock market is unhappy about more than the faltering trade deal. It didn't like that some retailers are posting bad sales, like Home Depot and Kohls, even though online retailers are still going gangbusters.