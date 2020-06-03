USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 to refresh 8-week top amid upbeat markets

- USD/JPY seesaws around the highest levels since early-April.
- Risk-on sentiment tightens the grip amid increasing hopes of economic recovery, receding riots in the US.
- Upbeat data, hopes of further monetary easing add to the pair’s strength.
- Risk catalysts will direct market performance amid a light calendar.
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s run-up to a multi-day high while declining to 108.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair awaits fresh catalysts to extend the two-day run-up backed by risk-on sentiment.
Optimism all around...
Be it receding public unrest in the US or Trump administration’s readiness to provide funding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programs, not to forget upbeat data and hopes of the economic restart, global markets are optimistic in recent days.
With US President Donald Trump’s step back from earlier threat to use harsh military power to tame the protests against the alleged police killing of Minnesota’s George Floyd, riots in the US seem to have receded off-late. In another market-positive effort, US President Trump extended government funding to five vaccine programs.
Elsewhere, the hopes of the economic recovery are gaining momentum with the key economies in Europe tightening their belts to wipe off the pandemic-led halt in activities. Further, expectations of another round of stimulus from the major central banks, starting from the ECB, as well as upbeat US data also helped the pair.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields grew over six basis points (bps) to 0.75% whereas Wall Street stays firmly bid by the end of their Wednesday’s trading.
Investors may now keep eyes on the macro for immediate direction amid the lack of major data/events on the calendar during the Asian session. However, monetary policy meeting by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Jobless Claims remain as the key to watch afterward.
Technical analysis
Bulls are again preparing to confront the 109.30/40 resistance area comprising April high and multiple lows marked since the early-February. Though, a downside break below 200-day SMA level of 108.38 could recall 108.00 on the charts.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|108.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.39
|Daily SMA50
|107.67
|Daily SMA100
|108.33
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.77
|Previous Daily Low
|107.52
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails
The EUR/USD pair has advanced for a seventh consecutive day, reaching levels last seen in March, as upbeat US data only boosted the risk-on dominant mood.
AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level
Aussie bulls are still willing to add on dips, but caution appears as the pair approaches the 0.7000 mark. Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance coming next.
XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700
XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.
Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today
Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and its certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session.
WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.