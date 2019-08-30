USD/JPY: Firmer above 21-DMA amid risk-on, sluggish Japan data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY rise further as sluggish data from Japan adds to previous trade-led risk-on.
  • Escalating equities and bond yields offered additional strength to the upside.

USD/JPY extends the previous run-up beyond 21-DMA as it takes the bids to 106.50 during early Friday.

The pair initially stretched the earlier recovery based on optimism surrounding the US-China trade optimism after China turned down the September 15 tariff hike on the US goods in search of better negotiations during next month’s talks.

The advances later-on gained momentum as Japan’s Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Trade spread disappointment. Further, positive reading of S&P 500 Futures, rising Asian equities and the US treasury yields also offer background music to the markets’ risk-on.

Traders mostly ignored news concerning arrests of key protesters in Hong Kong as well as the US launching Space Command to counter threats from Russia and China.

While trade/political news will keep directing near-term market sentiment, Personal Income/Consumption, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the United State (US) will also entertain market players.

Technical Analysis

A three-week-old falling trend-line near 106.70 becomes immediate resistance to watch whereas 21-day simple moving average (DMA) can limit pair’s near-term declines.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 106.48
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 106.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.17
Daily SMA50 107.31
Daily SMA100 108.65
Daily SMA200 109.77
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.68
Previous Daily Low 105.83
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 106
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Oversold RSI can challenge triangle break

EUR/USD: Oversold RSI can challenge triangle break

Failure to extend bounce beyond monthly’s triangle support presently drags EUR/USD to 1.1051 during the Asian session. The quote now aims to revisit August 01 low of 1.1027 whereas 1.1000 round-figure could question further declines.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: On the back foot below short-term key resistance

GBP/USD: On the back foot below short-term key resistance

GBP/USD stays under near-term key resistance-confluence as it takes the rounds to 1.2185 by early Friday's morning session in Asia. The pair holds below 10-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls in charge as risk appetite returns

USD/JPY: Bulls in charge as risk appetite returns

USD/JPY is steady on the open while risk-appetite dictates the trajectory again, with a more optimistic view over the trade wars following a series of positive headlines coming out of both the US and China and subsequent media channels.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Thursday's bearish outside day makes today's close pivotal

Gold: Thursday's bearish outside day makes today's close pivotal

Gold created a bearish outside day on Thursday, an early warning of bearish reversal. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,526 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,522 earlier today.

Gold News

EU Inflation Preview: ECB’s aggressive stimulus coming and nothing can change that

EU Inflation Preview: ECB’s aggressive stimulus coming and nothing can change that

Central banks from around the world, all have one common mandate: to keep inflation under control. The European Central Bank already announced stimulus coming to boost growth.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  