USD/JPY: Firmer above 21-DMA amid risk-on, sluggish Japan data

- USD/JPY rise further as sluggish data from Japan adds to previous trade-led risk-on.
- Escalating equities and bond yields offered additional strength to the upside.
USD/JPY extends the previous run-up beyond 21-DMA as it takes the bids to 106.50 during early Friday.
The pair initially stretched the earlier recovery based on optimism surrounding the US-China trade optimism after China turned down the September 15 tariff hike on the US goods in search of better negotiations during next month’s talks.
The advances later-on gained momentum as Japan’s Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Trade spread disappointment. Further, positive reading of S&P 500 Futures, rising Asian equities and the US treasury yields also offer background music to the markets’ risk-on.
Traders mostly ignored news concerning arrests of key protesters in Hong Kong as well as the US launching Space Command to counter threats from Russia and China.
While trade/political news will keep directing near-term market sentiment, Personal Income/Consumption, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the United State (US) will also entertain market players.
Technical Analysis
A three-week-old falling trend-line near 106.70 becomes immediate resistance to watch whereas 21-day simple moving average (DMA) can limit pair’s near-term declines.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.48
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|106.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.31
|Daily SMA100
|108.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.71
