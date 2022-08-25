- USD/JPY is struggling to overstep 137.20 as the focus shifts to Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
- The DXY may recapture its weekly high at 109.27 on an expectation of hawkish Fed commentary.
- A dismal Japan PMI despite a prudent BOJ policy is a big reason to worry.
The USD/JPY pair is facing barricades around the immediate hurdle of 137.20 in the Asian session. The asset is likely to surpass the immediate barrier as pre-anxiety ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium may underpin the US dollar index (DXY). Earlier, the asset rebounded firmly after printing a low of 135.81 on Tuesday. A decent buying interest near lower levels pushed the asset above 137.00 and more upside seems favored ahead.
The US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to recapture its weekly high at 109.27 as investors are expecting a continuation of the extreme hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. There is no denying the fact that recent evidence of exhaustion in the price pressures has brought a sigh of relief for Fed policymakers. However, the road to achieving price stability is still far from over and the Fed will continue hiking interest rates with similar velocity.
On the Japan front, the downbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers released this week is a big reason to worry. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is continuously flushing liquidity in the economy to spurt the overall growth. Despite, the continuation of a prudent monetary policy, a contraction in economic activities is worrisome for BOJ policymakers.
It looks like a shift stance by the BOJ will postpone for a prolonged period as a survey by Bloomberg indicates that the BOJ will stick to its loose policy even if inflation hits 3%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|137.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.52
|Daily SMA50
|135.63
|Daily SMA100
|132.39
|Daily SMA200
|124.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.24
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls are defending a key area of support ahead of important US events
AUD/USD is flat in the Tokyo open around 0.69 the figure, stuck in a 12 pip range so far. The bears are moving in but the price is primed for a rally. The Jackson Hole and US data will take precedent.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0000 despite potential German energy crisis, Jackson Hole eyed
The EUR/USD pair has sensed buying interest after remaining sideways around 0.9960 in the Tokyo session. The pair is marching north to recapture the magical figure of 1.0000 as the US dollar index (DXY) is trading vulnerable at the open.
Gold bulls attack $1,750 as traders brace for Jackson Hole
Gold price stays defensive at around $1,752 during Thursday’s Asian session, after a two-day uptrend. The yellow metal portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events, as well as due to the mixed outcome of the recently released statistics.
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Focus turns to Jackson Hole
Investors brace for the beginning of the Jackson Hole Symposium, held for three days. We also look forward to the US Q2 GDP print today, although it is expected to remain unchanged at -0.9 per cent.