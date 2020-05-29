USD/JPY: Extra consolidation remains the name of the game – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY is still seen navigating within the current consolidative theme in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘trade in a listless manner between 107.50 and 108.00’ yesterday. It subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (between 107.56 and 107.89). The consolidation phase over the past several days appears to be coming to an end. From here, barring a move above 108.00 (minor resistance at 107.75), USD could drop towards 107.20. The next support at 107.00 is likely out of reach.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD continues to trade in a quiet manner and the build-up in momentum from last week has dissipated. This was not exactly surprising as we indicated last Friday (22 May, spot at 107.70) that the prospect for further USD strength has diminished. The current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and only a daily closing out of the expected 107.00/108.00 range would suggest the start of a more sustained movement in USD. In other words, USD is likely to trade sideways for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100, first time since end-March
EUR/USD is breaking higher heading into European trading this Friday. The spot conquers the 1.11 handle for the first time since March 30 despite the risk-off market mood amid US-China tensions. Focus on EZ CPI and Trump's response.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2300 as UK enters Sino-American rivalry
GBP/USD probes intraday high after bouncing off lows near 1.2300. UK increases changes for China’s Huawei, offers citizenship to Hong Kong residents. EU’s Trade Chief says UK may have given up on Brexit deal. US President Trump’s presser will be key.
Cardano explodes over 1% in minutes, is $0.07 achievable on Friday?
Cardano is among the most active cryptocurrencies in the market this week. ADA/USD is exchanging hands at $0.0666 amid a battle to beat Thursday highs at $0.0680. On the other hand, the price has not been left behind especially after spiking by over 1% in a matter of minutes.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.