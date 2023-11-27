USD/JPY extends losses on Fed’s dovish tone, moves below 149.00

- USD/JPY experiences downward pressure as the Fed is expected to ease monetary policy.
- US Dollar extends losses due to the mixed S&P Global PMI data.
- Governor of the BoJ Ueda sounds pessimistic about hitting the 2.0% inflation target.
USD/JPY lowers by almost 0.30%, trading near 148.90 during the early European session on Monday. The USD/JPY pair's decline is attributed to market speculation suggesting that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could potentially adopt a more accommodative monetary policy in the coming year.
The negative sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD) is further fueled by the mixed S&P Global PMI data, as the Fed underscores that its decisions will be contingent on incoming data.
The latest data on the US S&P Global Composite PMI for November remained unchanged at 50.7. The Services PMI rose to 50.8 in November from 50.6 in October. However, the Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.4 from 50.0, against the 49.8 as expected.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) saw a strengthening against the US Dollar on Friday, spurred by the release of Japanese inflation data. The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October showed a year-on-year increase of 3.3%, up from 3.0% in September. However, the National CPI excluding Food and Energy eased to 4.0% year-on-year, compared to the previous reading of 4.2%. The National CPI excluding Fresh Food ticked up to 2.9% from 2.8% in the prior reading.
Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda, downplays the likelihood of Japan consistently reaching the 2.0% inflation target. While acknowledging the moderate recovery of the Japanese economy and narrowing the output gap to near zero, Ueda notes uncertainties about the sustainability of this cycle's strengthening. He is cautious about building up market expectations regarding a potential imminent policy shift by the BoJ.
This week seems to hold significant events for investors, with attention on Japan's Retail Trade, which could provide insights into the country's consumer spending trends. Meanwhile, in the US, the focus will be on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter, offering a comprehensive view of the country's economic performance. Additionally, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key inflation indicator, will be closely monitored to gauge the price trends excluding volatile food and energy components.
USD/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|149.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.25
|Daily SMA50
|149.63
|Daily SMA100
|146.75
|Daily SMA200
|141.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|149.2
|Previous Weekly High
|149.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.16
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
