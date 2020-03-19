USD/JPY extends gains as dollar continues to draw haven bids

Haven demand for the dollar is likely powering gains in USD/JPY.

The pair hit three-week highs above 109.06.

The upside in the US dollar is gathering steam and boding well for USD/JPY despite the grim global economic outlook and risk aversion.

Tests 109.00

The pair clocked a session high of 109.06 a few minutes before press time, the highest level since Feb. 28, and was last seen trading near 108.70, representing a 0.70% gain.

The coronavirus-led lockdown across Europe and in the US is likely to result in a sharp slowdown in their respective economies. The Senate approved the House-passed coronavirus bill on Wednesday and President Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free testing for Covid-19 and paid emergency leave, according to CNN.

However, no one believes that a one-time $1,000 cheque will be enough, according to BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien.

Moreover, there is general consensus in the market that a vaccine for the virus is developed or the number of cases truly peak, the impact of any monetary or fiscal stimulus will be short-lived. As a result, the global equities are struggling to cheer the US fiscal stimulus talk.

Even so, the US dollar is drawing bids. "There’s only one explanation for the dollar’s rally, which is a return of its safe-haven status," Lien noted.

That said, the safe-haven rally in the US dollar may not last as the virus outbreak is showing no signs of a slowdown and could force the US authorities to put cities into lockdown, which will likely result in a prolonged economic slowdown.

Technical levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 108.83 Today Daily Change 0.75 Today Daily Change % 0.69 Today daily open 108.08 Trends Daily SMA20 107.71 Daily SMA50 108.88 Daily SMA100 108.91 Daily SMA200 108.25 Levels Previous Daily High 108.66 Previous Daily Low 106.76 Previous Weekly High 108.51 Previous Weekly Low 101.18 Previous Monthly High 112.23 Previous Monthly Low 107.51 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.93 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.48 Daily Pivot Point S1 107.01 Daily Pivot Point S2 105.93 Daily Pivot Point S3 105.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 108.9 Daily Pivot Point R2 109.73 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.8



