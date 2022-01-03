USD/JPY ends the North American day better bid ahead of full markets returning

- USD/JPY bulls are moving in hard on a critical level of resistance.
- The week ahead will be a busy one with full markets returning and eager for volatility around critical events.
Monday marked the final day of the holiday season for all markets. The rest of the week will be supercharged on both volumes returning and high stake calendar events which could make for a wild ride. USD/JPY is going to be a major focus on forex given its ascent through 115.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY rallied from a low of 114.94 to a high of 115.36, extending the holiday drift to the upside. The moves in USD/JPY has dovetailed with the rally in stocks. The performance of global equities will be key at this juncture and more of the same could see the pair overcome 115.52, the high of November.
Bonds maintain a corrective tone after long end yields surged in late December and the Federal Open Market Committee minutes and Nonfarm Payrolls will be key this week in that respect.
''Following the FOMC's decision to double the pace of QE tapering and the projection of a significantly more hawkish dot plot, the focus will now turn to the elements that led to the evolution of views among policymakers (including on "maximum employment") after the November meeting,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
As for the main event of the week, the analysts explained that ''the late-December COVID surge likely came too late to prevent a pickup in US payrolls after the gain in November (210k) appeared to be held down by an overly aggressive seasonal factor.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
USD/JPY is attempting to break into a key area on the monthly chart. If it breaches the 116 figure, then there are real prospects of mitigation between here and 118.60 for the first quarter of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.