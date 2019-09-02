USD/JPY edges higher toward mid-106s amid broad USD strength

- Greenback preserves its strength following last week's climb.
- US bond and stocks markets are closed due to Labor Day holiday.
- Europen stocks indexes post modest gains on Monday.
The USD/JPY pair, which slumped to its lowest level since late 2016 last Monday, closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD. With the markets starting the new week in a relatively calm manner, the pair inched higher and was last seen trading at 106.35, adding 0.05% on the day.
Upbeat sentiment helps USD/JPY stay in green
Last week, both sides in the US-China trade war called for "calm negotiations" with an aim to resolve the trade differences without escalating the conflict any further. Although the Trump administration's tariff hike went into effect yesterday, the fact that the US bond and stock markets are closed due to the Labor Day holiday didn't allow a sharp shift in the market sentiment.
In fact, with the UK's FTSE 100 leading the way with a daily gain of more than 1%, major equity indexes in Europe are posting modest gains to reflect the risk-on environment.
Additionally, the data from China during the Asian session showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector expanded at a better pace than expected with the Caixin Manufacturing PMI coming in at 50.4 and beating the market expectation of 49.8.
On the other hand, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks and expectations over the introduction of an aggressive stimulus package by the European Central Bank later this month push investors away from major European currencies and help the Greenback continue to find demand. As of writing, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways above the 99 mark, staying near the 27-month high that it set at 99.10 earlier today.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|106.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.15
|Daily SMA50
|107.29
|Daily SMA100
|108.6
|Daily SMA200
|109.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.55
|Previous Daily Low
|106.1
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1000 amid new tariffs, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1000, stable. The US and China have imposed new tariffs as expected and markets still hope for new talks. EZ manufacturing PMIs met expectations.
GBP/USD falling below 1.2100 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, lower on the day. Leading Conservative rebel David Gauke said he is uncertain MPs may block a no-deal Brexit as PM Johnson plans to purge rebels.
USD/JPY: market struggling for direction
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.
Gold falls back to $ 1520 amid resurgent USD demand
Fresh bids emerged just below the 1520 level over the last hour, allowing a tepid recovery in Gold. However, resurgent US dollar demand across the board could keep a lid on the recovery.
US recession: With consumers showing fatigue, what is left to hold up the economy?
A consumer sentiment survey is showing signs of weakness. Consumption has held up the economy up while investment dragged it down. The chances of a recession are rising and that may weigh on the dollar.