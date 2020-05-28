USD/JPY drops twoard 107.50 on fresh USD selloff

- USD/JPY came under modest bearish pressure during American session.
- Wall Street's main indexes gained traction after opening in positive territory.
- Retail Trade and Unemployment Rate data from Japan will be published on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair moved sideways around 107.80 for the majority of the day but lost its traction during the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 107.58.
USD weakens modestly in American session
Although the US Dollar Index stayed relatively quiet following the macroeconomic data releases from the US, improving risk sentiment seems to be weighing on the greenback.
After starting the day with small gains, Wall Street's main indexes turned north in the last hour and were last seen rising around 0.4% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which stayed above 99.00 during the European session, is now down 0.35% at 98.60.
The data published by the US Census Bureau on Thursday revealed that Durable Goods Orders in April declined by 17.2% in April and came in better than the market expectation of -19%. On the other hand, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis in its second estimate said that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US is expected to contract by 5% in the first quarter.
Finally, the weekly data showed that there were 2.1 million Initial Jobless Claims and 21 million Continuing Jobless Claims in the US. Commenting on the data, “The better-than projected continuing claims figure may serve as a tie-breaker in favor of higher stocks," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "In turn, that may weigh on the safe-haven US dollar and to some extent also push the yen lower. Commodity currencies and the euro may be the beneficiaries.”
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production and Retail Trade data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|107.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.92
|Daily SMA100
|108.4
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.95
|Previous Daily Low
|107.37
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.