USD/JPY drops to one-week lows on trade war headlines

- Stocks hit fresh lows and Yen gains momentum after Chinese officials cancel visit to view US agriculture.
- USD/JPY consolidates weekly losses as risk sentiment deteriorates.
The USD/JPY fell during the American session following reports that the Montana Farm Bureau said China's delegation has canceled a planned trip to view US agriculture. According to the media, Chinese officials will return to their country sooner than expected. The pair dropped to 107.60, reaching the lowest level since September 16.
Gold prices rose and Wall Street turned red. The Aussie printed fresh lows across the board. The report triggered risk aversion at the end of the week and also after US President Trump mentioned that Chinese agricultural purchases will not be enough, adding he wants a complete deal.
Rally ends on central bank’s weeks
After hitting the strongest level in a month near 108.50, USD/JPY reversed and it is about to end the week lower, after Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan meetings. Price found resistance around the 20-week moving average and the 108.50 barrier and turned lower.
Higher US yields failed to boost the Greenback. The prevailing precautions tone around financial markets added support to the Yen.
US-China trade tensions are likely to continue to be a key driver in USD/JPY. Regarding data next week, in Japan the flash PMI is due on Tuesday while in the US, the PMI will be released on Monday and on Friday PCE data. “Japan PM Abe and US President Trump might be signing a trade agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Japan has previously said it would be willing to consider a deal that would reduce agriculture tariffs to levels previously contemplated under the Trans-Pacific Partnership. For Japan, the key thing is that Trump does not impose national security tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts”, explained analysts at Danske Bank.
Levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|108.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107
|Daily SMA50
|107.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.99
|Daily SMA200
|109.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.48
|Previous Daily Low
|107.78
|Previous Weekly High
|108.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.76
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.09
