- USD/JPY bears take on the bulls and extend the downside.
- A fresh low has been pointed as the BoJ and Fed sentiment run over the bulls.
USD/JPY is pressured and on the offer following a series of impactful macro events, both scheduled and unscheduled, including the Bank of Japan headlines (Wednesday) and US Consumer Price Index (Thursday). At the time of writing, the pair is lower by some 0.20% trading around 129.00 and within a range of 128.64 and 129.42.
BoJ sentiment steering yen higher
USD/JPY fell out of bed on Wednesday before the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index event on Thursday when a headline did the rounds that the Bank of Japan, as reported by Japanese media Yomiuri, was about to make another hawkish move during its next week’s monetary policy meeting. The news signalled that the Japanese central bank is up for reviewing the side effects of massive monetary easing in the monetary policy meeting next week. “BoJ reviews due to skewed interest rates in markets even after last month's tweak in bond yield control policy,” adds Yomiuri per Reuters. As a consequence, the yen rallied hard from trendline resistance to break 130 and reached 129.60. In trade today, the yen is benefiting from Japanese Government Bond yields rising on the hawkish sentiment.
US CPI nails in the coffin for USD/JPY
On Thursday, the yen gained more ground to a high of 128.85 following the Consumer Price Index data that came in as expected on the whole. The data have helped cement expectations for a 25bp Fed hike next month, and the resulting drop in US bond yields has weighed on the greenback. The year-over-year CPI print landed at 6.5% or 0.6 of a percentage point cooler than the November number. The one exception was a positive surprise. On a monthly basis, the headline number actually decreased by a nominal 0.1% instead of remaining unchanged, as analysts expected.
USD/JPY upside risks
However, there are observers that are sceptical of the Federal Reserve.
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued that ''core PCE has largely been in a 4.5-5.5% range since November 2021 and we think the Fed needs to see further improvement before even contemplating any sort of pivot.''
''WIRP suggests a 25 bp hike February 1 is fully priced in, with nearly 30% odds of a larger 50 bp move. Another 25 bp hike March 22 is fully priced in, while one last 25 bp hike in Q2 is nearly 45% priced in that would take the Fed Funds rate ceiling up to 5.25%. However, the swaps market continues to price in an easing cycle by year-end and we just don’t see that happening.''
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|129.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.69
|Daily SMA50
|136.67
|Daily SMA100
|140.72
|Daily SMA200
|136.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.56
|Previous Daily Low
|128.87
|Previous Weekly High
|134.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.51
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.24
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sets to test 0.7000 for the first time in five months
The AUD/USD pair is inches far from recapturing the critical resistance of 0.6980 in the Asian session and is likely to extend further to near 0.7000. The Aussie asset has sensed buying interest as risk-sensitive assets like S&P500 futures are extending their gains further.
EUR/USD stabilizes near multi-month high below 1.0900, more clues for US inflation eyed
EUR/USD retreats from a nine-month high as bulls take a breather after posting the five-day winning streak amid a light calendar on Friday. The major currency pair refrains from welcoming bears amid dovish hopes from the US Fed, backed by the previous day’s US inflation data.
Gold bulls need validation from $1,902 and US inflation expectations
Gold price remains steady around $1,900 as bulls take a breather around the eight-month high during early Friday, following the US inflation-inspired rally. In doing so, the yellow metal also portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the more clues for the US inflation conditions and consumer sentiment.
Solana price retests key level, potential for 37% increase to two-month high
Solana price has been steadily rising over the last 12 days. SOL could stretch to $22.77 if Solana bulls maintain their current heading. If Solana price falls prey to market fears and falls below $11.17, the bullish thesis would be invalidated.
How long will high inflation persist? What happened to the Great Moderation?
There's been a noticeable change in inflation tendencies since Covid hit. The key question is whether this represents another regime change. Inflation has been less volatile from 1983 to 2020. Looking ahead, whether inflation persists may depend on which of the two regimes that we are in.