USD/JPY drops to fresh 24-week low as risk aversion holds the spotlight

- FOMC-led USD declines persist with the week-start sluggish US data.
- Despite likely end to the trade negotiation deadlock, the US-China talks aren’t expected to offer any breakthrough.
- Iran continues to undermine the US authority despite the latest sanctions from the Trump Administration.
Be it the latest downbeat print of the US activity data or the US-Iran tension, not to forget uncertainty surrounding the G20, risk aversion holds the spotlight.
As a result, safe-havens like Gold and the Japanese Yen (JPY) are on the buying spree, which in turn drags the USD/JPY pair to a fresh 24-week low of 106.78 before recovering to 106.93 heading into the European session on Tuesday.
The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index was the latest disappointment to the US Dollar (USD) buyers as the activity gauge slumped to the mid-216 low on Monday. Adding to the greenback weakness could be the US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
Further, the US and Chinese Presidents are less likely to deliver any breakthrough during their trade talks at the G20 as respective media kept spicing the differences over their ideology.
On the other hand, Iran refrains from respecting the US authority and shuts down odds for any talks with the global leader after it levied fresh sanctions on the Arab country.
Additionally, Chinese policymakers were also on the wires favoring future monetary easing to confront global pessimism due to the US-led trade protectionism.
It should also be noted that the global risk gauge, the US 10-yaer treasury yeild, continues to inch closer towards breaking 2.0% mark by the press time.
Looking forward, speech from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be closely observed to get the clues of future monetary moves whereas second-tier data from the US and Japan could also grab the market attention.
Technical Analysis
Early month low around 107.80 acts as an immediate resistance to trigger the fresh leg up toward 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level near 108.30. Meanwhile, mid-April 2018 low near 106.60, followed by 105.70, might please bears during further declines.
-
- R3 107.77
- R2 107.65
- R1 107.48
- PP 107.36
-
- S1 107.18
- S2 107.07
- S3 106.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD better bid around 1.1400 ahead of Fed speak
EUR/USD defends gains near the 1.14 handle ahead of the European open, as the bulls await fresh catalysts amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The further upside could gather pace if the Fed Chair Powell reinforces rate cut hopes with dovish comments later today.
GBP/USD breaks higher towards 1.2770 amid no-deal Brexit risks
The buying interest around the GBP/USD pair remains unabated, now pushing the spot back towards the monthly tops of 1.2767, despite the looming risks of a no-deal Brexit, as broad US dollar weakness continues to underpin.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather as risk aversion holds the spotlight
Be it the latest downbeat print of the US activity data or the US-Iran tension, not to forget uncertainty surrounding the G20, risk aversion holds the spotlight. The USD/JPY pair dropped to a fresh 24-week low of 106.78 before recovering to near 107 handle.
Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs
Amid ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the gold bulls take a breather and consolidate the upsurge to fresh six-year tops near 1439 levels. Focus on Powell's speech
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.