USD/JPY drops below 138.50 as US debt-ceiling meeting concludes without agreement

- USD/JPY has slipped sharply below 138.50 following weak cues from the US Dollar Index.
- The USD Index has faced immense pressure as US debt-ceiling talks have been concluded without an agreement.
- Fed Kashkari cited that there is no way the Fed can protect the economy from the negative effects of default.
The USD/JPY pair has faced selling pressure as the meeting between US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been concluded without an agreement. Speaker McCarthy has termed the meeting as constructive but an agreement has not been made yet. US Biden has denied agreeing over proposed spending cuts in the budget calling them ‘extreme’ while Republicans are not supportive of the proposed new taxes on the Wealthy community.
S&P500 futures are holding significant gains added in early Asia, portraying an overall upbeat market mood. The risk profile has turned positive while the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing sheer pressure. The USD Index has tested the territory below 103.20 as investors are cautious over approval of the US debt-ceiling raise and the United States economy is inching positively towards a default, which could trigger a recession.
Apart from them, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari cited that there is no way the Fed can protect the economy from the negative effects of default. Fed policymaker is interested in delivering a vote for a pause in the policy-tightening spell by the central bank but is not done with interest rate hikes yet.
Going forward, preliminary US S&P PMI data (May) will remain in the spotlight. Manufacturing PMI is seen softening to 50.0 from the former release of 50.2. While Services PMI is expected to remain steady at 53.6.
On the Japanese Yen front, a surprising recovery in economic prospects has improved the outlook for the Japanese economy. Analysts at UOB cited Japan’s growth momentum in the first quarter of CY2023 as stronger than forecast as we underestimated the impact of re-opening on private consumption and the surprise jump in business spending, while the fall in commodity prices helped further trim the country’s ballooning import bill.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|138.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.79
|Daily SMA50
|133.97
|Daily SMA100
|133.22
|Daily SMA200
|137.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.69
|Previous Daily Low
|137.49
|Previous Weekly High
|138.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.65
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.22
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6650 amid productive US debt-ceiling talks
AUD/USD is holding gains at around 0.6650, as investors remain hopeful of a debt-limit deal after a productive Biden-McCarthy meeting. The US Dollar is back on the bids even though the US S&P 500 futures advance and US Treasury bond yields stay sluggish. Focus on US PMIs.
EUR/USD is creeping in to test bull´s commitments at 1.0800
EUR/USD fell at the start of the week and remained on the back foot on Monday with the price testing the 1.08 level within a phase of consolidation for the main part. The Euro is down nearly 2% for the month reversing two straight months of gain.
Gold: $1,950 appears at risk, as bears await US PMIs Premium
Gold price is extending the previous decline toward the $1,950 psychological mark early Tuesday, reversing most of Friday’s rebound. Hawish US Federal Reserve (Fed) commentaries and renewed optimism surrounding the US debt deal are keeping the United States Dollar (USD) afloat ahead of key global PMI readings.
Toncoin price pivots around TON Foundation’s $25 million emerging project accelerator program
Toncoin price has identified support at $1.77 ahead of the network’s startup accelerator program. The Accelerator Program is open to different projects, with select teams receiving between $50,000 and $250,000 in funding.
Recession, what recession?
At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.