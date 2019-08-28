USD/JPY: Downside pressure to persist? – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, explains that USD/JPY has sold off to and so far reversed from the 104.51/10 January low and the 2013-2019 uptrend and this support is reinforced by the 200 month ma at 104.44.
Key Quotes
“Currently we have few clues how far the bounce will extend, however interim resistance is the 107.21 18th July low and the market remains capped here. A recovery above here is needed to alleviate immediate downside pressure. This guards the 108.99/109.32 recent highs.”
“Failure at 104.10 would target 99.00 the 2016 low, but for now we would allow for consolidation and look for the market to hold at circa 104.50/10.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
