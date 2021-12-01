USD/JPY defends 113.00 on firmer yields amid Omicron, Fed woes

- USD/JPY refreshes intraday top while extending the bounce off seven-week low.
- Yields recover as Fed’s Powell pushes for faster tapering, cites risk of more persistent inflation.
- Mixed concerns over South African strain of covid also underpin the safe-havens.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Powell’s testimony 2.0 will offer fresh impulse, virus updates are important as well.
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s losses, on the bids around an intraday high of 113.45 during the initial hours of Tokyo open on Wednesday.
The yen pair dropped to the multi-day low the previous day amid the market’s rush for risk safety and a less responsive US dollar before the Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony. However, Powell’s hawkish comments join the market’s anxiety over Omicron and offer the latest strength to the quote.
Risk appetite weakened Tuesday on comments from Moderna’s Chief Stéphane Bancel who said, per the Financial Times (FT), “that existing vaccines will be much less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of Covid-19 and warned it would take months before pharmaceutical companies can manufacture new variant-specific jabs at scale.” Though, representatives of Pfizer and Oxford tried placating market fears while citing no such evidence supporting the fact that the current jab will not be able to contain the virus strain.
Other than the indecision over the South African strain of the coronavirus and the capacity of the current vaccines, a nine-month low of the US CB Consumer Confidence and softer housing data also helped USD/JPY bears. However, Fed’s Powell pulled the US Dollar Index (DXY) back from the weekly low while saying, “It is time to retire the term ‘transitory’ for inflation." The corrective pullback also gained momentum as Powell cited the risk of more persistent inflation and signals for discussing faster taper in the December meeting.
At home, Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose past 54.2 initial forecast to 54.5 for November while the first case of Omicron in Kagoshima Prefecture escalate COVID-19 fears at home.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields add over four basis points (bps) to extend bounce off two-month low to 1.485% whereas the US stock futures and Japan’s Nikkei 225 print mild gains at the latest.
Given the market’s indecision, today’s second testimony by Fed Chair Powell and US ADP Employment Change for November, coupled with the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for the said month, will be crucial for USD/JPY traders. Above all, covid updates and moves of the US treasury yields are the key for the pair.
Technical analysis
Although the previous resistance line from March restricts short-term USD/JPY declines around 112.80-75, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below the 20-DMA level of 114.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|113.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.05
|Daily SMA50
|113.24
|Daily SMA100
|111.55
|Daily SMA200
|110.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.89
|Previous Daily Low
|112.53
|Previous Weekly High
|115.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.05
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
