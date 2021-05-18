USD/JPY continues to trade in the negative territory around 109.00

- USD/JPY is falling for the fourth straight day on Tuesday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1%.
- Broad-based USD weakness doesn't allow USD/JPY to rebound.
The USD/JPY pair touched its lowest level in nearly a week at 108.86 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing recovery. As of writing, the pair was down 0.22% on a daily basis at 108.95.
Falling US T-bond yields hurt USD
At the start of the week, the pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction as the risk-averse market environment helped the JPY stay resilient against the greenback. On the other hand, a more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield allowed the pair to limit its losses.
With the 10-year US T-bond yield losing 0.8% ahead of the American session on Tuesday, the greenback struggles to find demand and causes USD/JPY to remain on the back foot. Reflecting the broad-based USD weakness, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.44% on the day at 89.80.
Later in the session, April Housing Starts and Building Permits will be featured in the US economic docket. Earlier in the day, the data from Japan showed that the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrunk by 5.1% after growing by 11.6% in the last quarter of 2020. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a contraction of 4.6% but failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures trade in the positive territory, suggesting that risk flows could continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day and force USD/JPY to continue to fluctuate in its daily range.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|109.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.81
|Daily SMA50
|109.09
|Daily SMA100
|106.96
|Daily SMA200
|105.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.5
|Previous Daily Low
|109.08
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. Eurozone GDP was confirmed at -0.6% in Q1.
GBP/USD hits 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8%. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.