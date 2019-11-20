USD/JPY consolidates in below 200-DMA

- Trade and Brexit keep markets on edge, Yen consolidates on lower US dollar and yields.
- Hong Kong thrown into the mix dampening positive trade deal prospects.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.54 within a range of 108.38/57 in Asia, supported on the 50-day moving average (DMA) with bullish attempts capped by the 200-DMA. Trade wars and Brexit remain the key themes, although there has been a lack of fundamental developments in those respects and markets are moving into a phase of consolidation as investors insist on further catalysts before making a move.
The start of the week's news from CNBC whereby Chinese officials require scaling back in tariffs is keeping investor son high alert and underpinning the risk-off profile in markets. The latest developments come with the US Senate which has approved the Hong Kong human rights bill and is sending it to the House of Representatives.
Brexit TV debate conclusions were mixed in the polls
Elsewhere, Brexit was a focus with the first f a series of Live TV debates hosted by ITV at the start of the Asian session. The debate concluded with mixed polls. A snap ITV Twitter poll put Corbyn in the lead by a huge percentage as follows (there were 29,665 votes):
- 78% Jermy Corbyn won.
- 22% said Johnson won.
Meanwhile, and to the contrary, a YouGov / Sky News snap chat Poll arrived as follows:
- Johnson 51%
- Corbyn 49%
- Excluding don’t knows
- Just over 1,600 respondents
Indeed, major polls have the Tory party in with a double-digit lead which is supportive of a risk-on climate considering Johnson seems to have a majority of the Tory party backing his deal.
Meanwhile, Fedspeak came with New York Federal Reserve president Williams who said that the economy is in a “good place”. With respect to yields, the US 2-year treasury yields roundtripped between 1.59% to 1.62% while the 10-years initially climbed from 1.80% to 1.83% but were then sent back to 1.78%.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet, notes that the USD/JPY pair consolidates below the 20- and the 200-day SMAs, having hit a daily low of 108.45:
"The technical picture has turned slightly bearish according to the 4-hour chart, with indicators crossing into negative ground although lacking bearish strength. Immediate support is seen at 108.44, 200-period SMA in 4-hour chart, followed by 108.23, last week’s low. However, only a break below 107.70, 100-day SMA, could tilt the longer-term bias to the downside."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200 DMAs. The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075.
GBP/USD: Bullish setup valid despite Tuesday's drop
The path of least resistance for the Pound remains to the higher side despite Tue's 0.19% drop. The daily chart shows the pair is holding the support at 1.2922 – the upper edge of the bull flag, which was breached to the higher side on Fri.
USD/JPY consolidates in below 200-DMA
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.54 within a range of 108.38/57 in Asia, supported on the 50-day moving average (DMA) with bullish attempts capped by the 200-DMA. Trade wars and Brexit remain the key themes.
Gold struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions
Gold is having a tough time posting gains despite the renewed political tensions between the US and China. The yellow metal remains trapped in a narrow range of $1,470 to $1,475 for the eighth straight hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.